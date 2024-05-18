The Northern Regional House of Chiefs, has commended the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for numerous development projects the region has seen since the government assumed office.

Dr. Bawumia, who is also the NPP Flagbearer for this year's election, is in the Northern Region, as part of his nationwide engagements with key stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the region, during his interaction with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, on Thursday, Ndan Ya-Naa Naa Abukari II, who is also President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, said the region appreciates the NPP government for the springing up of what he called "monumental" development projects, as well as the support and contribution of Dr. Bawumia, to the progress of the region.

"We feel and appreciate the impact your government has made in the last seven years, of good governance, working to improve the living conditions of our people," the Ya Naa said, in his speech, read in his presence.

'We value your efforts, notably the peace and monumental projects in the region," added the Ya Naa, who went on to list some of the projects.

"Mention is made of a few, particularly the state of the art sports stadium in our present locality, the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose sports centre for the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Tamale International Airport, the interchange in our regional capital, among many others.'

The Ya Naa continued that the government's development projects in the Northern Region have impacted positively on the region by creating opportunities for the youth.

"These projects have employed many youth, lessened the hardships of several families and contributed to reducing youth unemployment in the country," he noted.

While commending the government and the Vice President, the Ya Naa also expressed some concerns and appealed to Dr. Bawumia to push for some projects, like the Tamale and Yendi Water Supply projects, to complete in earnest.

The Ya Naa, on behalf of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, formally congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his historic election as NPP Flagbearer, and wished him well, as he seeks to lead the country as President.

"I wish you a happy and prosperous campaign. May Allah Azza Wa Jal (Owner of Greatness) grant you the opportunity to serve in the highest office of the land," he added.