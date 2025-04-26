President John Dramani Mahama, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, has officially declared Republic Day, the 1st of July of every year, as Ghana’s official National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The president has set aside the day to unite Ghanaians of all faiths and express gratitude to God for the nation’s abundant blessings. The President declared that when he inaugurated a committee to plan the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving. The Committee is chaired by former Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, with Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh as the Coordinator.

The committee members are drawn from the various Christian and Islamic denominations and councils.

In his remarks, the president said, “Today I address you not only as your President but as a fellow Ghanaian, grateful to the Almighty God for his continued mercy upon our land and our people.”

“We’ve gathered here today as a nation united by faith, hope, and a shared destiny to inaugurate a sacred initiative that reflects the soul of our nation.

“In an era marked by division, disaster, and despair, Ghana remains, by the grace of God, an oasis of peace, stability, and spiritual unity. This peace is not accidental; it is the result of committed leadership, communal resilience, and, above all, the steadfast prayers and supplications of a faithful nation.”

The President, who interwove his speech with quotations from both the Bible and the Quran, said: “Let this be a legacy, a sacred pause in our national calendar that generations to come will celebrate. A day when Ghana does not cry out in fear but rejoices in faith. May God bless the work of the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Committee.”