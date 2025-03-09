President John Dramani Mahama paid a working visit to Bamako, Mali on Saturday, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, addressing regional security concerns, and fostering economic growth.

Mr Mahama noted that the visit underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations, built upon a foundation laid by their founding fathers, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and President Keita.

The visit continues President Mahama’s efforts to engage with neighbouring countries and strengthen Ghana’s policy of good neighbourliness. He was received at the airport by the Malian leader, General Assimi Goita, before their meetings in the Presidential Palace. From Mali, Mr Mahama will continue to Niger and Burkina Faso.

Speaking to the press after a closed-door meeting with Malian Transition President General Assimi Goita, Mr Mahama emphasised the historic ties between Ghana and Mali.

“Everybody knows the historic relations that have existed between Ghana and Mali since the period of our ex-presidents, Keita and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah… and so I came on a friendly visit, and also to thank President Goita for allowing Prime Minister Maiga to visit Ghana when I was being inaugurated as president.”

Mr. Mahama underscored the importance of transit trade and the deep cultural ties that bind the two nations, reiterating Ghana’s dedication to promoting economic growth across the subregion. Discussions also focused on reviving the stalled Technical Joint Cooperation framework, initiated in 2011, to address existing trade and diplomatic bottlenecks.

Recognising the growing threat of insurgency and terrorism in West Africa, President Mahama engaged in crucial discussions regarding enhanced security cooperation, particularly with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). He stressed the importance of strengthening ties to advance Africa’s sovereignty and find collaborative solutions to these pressing regional challenges.

Addressing the complex relationship between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Sahel states (Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger), President Mahama expressed his belief that despite their departure from ECOWAS, the friendship and brotherly love between the people should continue. He advocated for continued dialogue and reconciliation between the Sahel states and the regional bloc.

Before the bilateral talks, Mr. Mahama stopped along the road in front of his hotel to acknowledge greetings from the Ghanaian community in Bamako, demonstrating his commitment to the well-being of Ghanaian citizens abroad.

The day ended with a visit to the historic statue of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, located in the heart of Bamako. This is a powerful symbol of the shared history and pan-African aspirations of Ghana and Mali.