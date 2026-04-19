“Recently, at Dodowa, where I launched the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, we handed over equipment, including vehicles, for distribution to CHPS compounds. Among them were tricycles. Let me be clear for those who don’t understand the policy. Those tricycles are not ambulances. They are meant for the health workers and volunteers to commute from village to village for screening. The cooler compartments at the back of the tricycles are meant for vaccines”, President Mahama has stated in response to some political statements on social media claiming that the tricycles are ambulances.

Speaking on the first day of his #ResettingGhana tour of the northern region, the president explained that in many rural communities, the common means of transport for nurses is motorcycles, which most ride themselves; those who are not able to ride prefer tricycles.

“Most of these health workers can ride motorcycles, and that’s what they use. Where many cannot ride themselves to work, they will use tricycles. So let me emphasise again. These are not ambulances, but vehicles meant to enhance community outreach under the Free Primary Healthcare programme.”

President Mahama, who is passionate about expanding access to affordable health care and preventive measures to reduce costs, expressed hope that the public will not be misled by those on a mischief spree.