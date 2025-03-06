Geoff Thompson, renowned sports leader and community advocate, has returned to the University of East London (UEL) after a seven-year absence, following his controversial removal as Chair of the University and subsequent eviction of the Dame Mary Glen Haig Sport for Development for Peace Office from the University Campus.

Geoff brought with him a powerful message of empowerment and action to the One Newham Conference. His return marks a significant moment not only for the university but for the local and global communities as they seek to address critical issues affecting youth today.

During his address, Thompson called upon individuals and organisations alike to harness the spirit and legacy of the 2012 Olympic Games. He emphasised the need for collective action to combat youth violence, urging communities to engage with the Bidding, hosting, and legacy of major sporting events through the Youth Charters innovative Community Campus initiative.

“The 2012 Games were not just about sports; they were a catalyst for change,” Thompson stated. “We have a unique opportunity to empower our youth by providing them with the tools, resources, and support necessary to thrive. It is time for us to come together, to invest in our young people, and to build a brighter future.”

Thompson’s vision includes a comprehensive approach to youth engagement, focusing on sports, education, and community development. Through the Youth Charter’s Community Campus, he aims to create a safe and inclusive environment where young people can explore their potential, develop new skills, and forge meaningful connections.

In addressing the pressing issue of youth violence on our streets, Thompson highlighted the importance of collaboration between local authorities, educational institutions, and community organisations. “We must unite our efforts and share our resources to create a sustainable impact,” he urged. “Together, we can turn the tide and inspire a generation to pursue positive pathways.”

As Thompson embarks on this new chapter, he invites everyone to join him in this vital mission. Together, we can create a legacy that transcends sport and fosters a culture of empowerment, resilience, and hope.

With the new IOC Presidential election taking place, prospective candidate in Lord Sebastian Coe understands what is required in this all-important and much needed sport for development for peace on our streets. He launched our ‘Call2Action’ and if successful, I will be calling on him to activate our plans.

For further information, contact:

contact@youthcharter.org

Youth Charter @ Social Media:

Linkedin: https://apo-opa.co/41l44PW

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3F45Ldp

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4ipECzQ

Youtube: https://apo-opa.co/3QRe2ni

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3F8Cyhr

Youth Charter #Hashtags:

#YouthCharter #Fight4theStreets #LegacyOpportunity4All #Call2Action #CommunityCampuses #SocialCoaches #YouthwiseProjects

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.

The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.

Address:

Youth Charter

Dame Mary Glen Haig Office for Sport for Development and Peace

London Stadium Learning

London Stadium

London

E20 2ST