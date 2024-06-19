As countries across Africa continue addressing their respective energy challenges, requiring diverse solutions for unique situations, GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) (www.GEVernova.com) remains committed to keep electrifying and decarbonizing the continent and will be a lead sponsor of the Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com) taking place in Barcelona, Spain from June 25 - 28, under the theme Energy Systems of the Future – Balancing Africa’s Needs with Global Goals. The event brings together the continent’s key stakeholders, investors, and future leaders, covering vital areas such as project developments, technology innovations, and cross-sector opportunities and collaborations.

A recent report (https://apo-opa.co/4cpI3DJ) reveals that about 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa – up to 50% of the region’s population – do not have access to electricity. Moreover, power demand is forecasted to grow further by about 3% in 2024, emphasizing the need to balance energy transition aspirations with electricity availability. GE Vernova’s team of industry experts plan to exchange ideas on and share best practices to accelerate the path to more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the continent at several sessions at the Africa Energy Forum, including: Tackling Grid Challenges to Improve Energy Systems; The African Gas Conundrum: Is it a Transitional Enabler or Not?; Investing in Senegal: A World Class Energy Partner; and Leveraging New Technologies to Lower Emissions and Promote Balance Across Energy.

Joseph Anis, President&CEO of Europe, Middle East&Africa for Gas Power at GE Vernova says: “Progress is indelibly linked to uninterrupted power supply in modern society. Investing in reliable and affordable electricity generation is as critical as advancing lower carbon power to support health, connectivity, safety, security, and improved quality of life. Accelerating Africa’s energy transition efforts will require cross-sector collaboration among the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; the strategic deployment of multiple energy sources, including renewables and gas power; and investments in the grid together with software solutions. These steps can enable substantive reductions in emissions quickly and at scale, while advancing the technologies for low or near-zero carbon power generation and helping to meet the continent’s growing energy needs.”

GE Vernova spun-off from GE (NYSE: GE) and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 2, 2024. With approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines globally, the company's technology base helps generate about 25% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition. In Africa, GE Vernova-built technologies comprise up to 40% of installed power generation capacity. The company serves up to 260 customers across the continent and has a legacy of over 120 years of presence in Africa, supporting the development of critical infrastructure. It works across the electricity value chain on the continent, from generation through various power sources including wind, hydro, gas, and more, to providing transmission, distribution, and software solutions.

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GEV,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova (www.GEVernova.com) and LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4ewWN5q).

