Reacting to the rejection of a bill to repeal the 2015 Women’s (Amendment) Act which bans female genital mutilation (FGM), by Gambia’s parliament on 15 July, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:

“We welcome with great relief the rejection of the bill aimed at reversing the ban on FGM in Gambia. In 2015, the adoption of the Women’s (Amendment) Act, which criminalizes and sets out punishments for performing, aiding and abetting the practice of FGM, represented a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to safeguard girls’ and women’s rights. It was essential that this progress was protected.

“However, since being outlawed in 2015, only two cases have been prosecuted and the first conviction for performing FGM was only made in August last year. Moreover, this attempt to repeal the law is a warning sign demonstrating that steps must be taken to make the population more aware of women’s rights and the need to eradicate such harmful practices. Due diligence requires effective prevention, protection and reparation, not just criminalization.

“In addition to banning FGM, the Gambian authorities must do more to enforce the law. We also urge the adoption of a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the issue to change attitudes and norms in order to empower women and girls.”

Background

Around 76% of girls and women between 15 and 49 years of age have undergone FGM in Gambia, according to UNICEF, and 3 out of 4 girls experience it before age 6.

Gambia is a signatory to international conventions that uphold and protect the rights of women and girls, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child specifically states that Governments must take all appropriate measures to eliminate harmful social and cultural practices, including FGM.