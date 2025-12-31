Sosthène Nguema Nguema, Minister of Oil and Gas, Gabon has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 – taking place in Tripoli from January 24-26. The announcement highlights Gabon’s ongoing efforts to attract international investment and advance strategic reforms in its oil and gas sector.

Minister Nguema assumed office in May 2025 and has since led a comprehensive modernization of Gabon’s hydrocarbons framework. Under his leadership, the government is replacing the 2019 Hydrocarbons Code with separate oil and gas codes (https://apo-opa.co/4pW73cJ), aiming to enhance transparency, improve fiscal terms and provide legal clarity for investors. These reforms are design to unlock Gabon’s deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves, an underdeveloped segment of the country’s energy portfolio.

Gabon currently produces approximately 200,000-228,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, with proven oil reserves estimated at 2 billion barrels and natural gas reserves at 26 billion cubic meters. In 2025, the country has seen major international re-entries, with bp and ExxonMobil signing MoUs (https://apo-opa.co/4qtT2CZ) to explore offshore oil and gas blocks. The state-owned Gabon Oil Company (GOC) has also expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions, including Tullow Oil’s Gabonese assets (https://apo-opa.co/49xcitD) and Assala Energy, raising national production to nearly 50,000 bpd under its portfolio.

Key gas projects under development in the country include the Cap Lopez LNG Terminal, a $2 billion investment by Perenco (https://apo-opa.co/3MW8oBU) featuring a floating LNG unit slated to begin production in 2026, and the Port-Gentil LNG facility, a $983 million joint venture with GOC. Gabon’s broader energy strategy also encompasses renewable integration and electricity expansion, targeting 85% rural electrification by the end of 2025.

Gabon and Libya share a history of multilateral cooperation through OPEC and continental energy forums, and Minister Nguema’s participation at LEES 2026 reinforces growing collaboration across the African oil and gas sector. Scheduled to join a high-level ministerial panel during this year’s event, Minister Nguema is set to provide attendees with first-hand insights into Gabon’s production optimization strategies, regulatory reforms, and investment opportunities, while also engaging in discussions on regional gas infrastructure and hybrid energy integration.

“We are honored to welcome Minister Sosthène Nguema Nguema to LEES 2026,” states James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital&Power. “His participation underscores Gabon’s strategic role in Africa’s evolving energy landscape and offers delegates a unique opportunity to engage directly with leadership driving regulatory reforms, deepwater exploration and gas monetization initiatives. Minister Nguema’s insights will be invaluable for investors and stakeholders looking to partner in Gabon’s growing hydrocarbon and energy sector.”

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.