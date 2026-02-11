Gabon has taken a significant step toward strengthening its mining sector by signing a new collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Mines and Geological Resources of Gabon (www.Mines.Gouv.ga) and South Africa’s Council for Geoscience. The partnership is designed to enhance geological research, build technical capacity, and accelerate the sustainable development of Gabon’s mineral resources.

The agreement reflects Gabon’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and unlock the full commercial potential of its mining industry. While the country is widely known for its oil production, it also possesses significant untapped deposits of iron ore, manganese, gold, and other strategic minerals. By collaborating with one of Africa’s leading geoscience institutions, Gabon aims to modernize its geological knowledge base and strengthen the institutional foundations of its mining sector.

At the core of the agreement is a commitment to conduct comprehensive geological assessments across Gabon to identify new potential. The Council for Geoscience will work alongside Gabonese experts to review existing geological data, carry out new surveys where necessary, and develop updated resource maps. These efforts are expected to provide a clearer picture of Gabon’s mineral endowment and help the government design more effective strategies for resource commercialization. The agreement was signed in Cape Town by Mr Alain Manzanza, Director General of Geology in the Ministry of Mines of Gabon and Mr Mosa Mabuza, CEO of the Council of geoscience South Africa under the watchful eyes of HE Sosthene Nguema Nguema, minister of Mines and Geological Resources of Gabon and HE Rod Rembendambya Gabon’s ambassador to South Africa.

Another key pillar of the partnership is capacity building. The agreement includes provisions for training programs, technical exchanges, and joint research initiatives aimed at developing the skills of Gabonese mining professionals. Through workshops, internships, and collaborative projects, Gabonese geologists and engineers will gain exposure to advanced exploration techniques and international best practices in mineral resource management.

Minister Nguema Nguema emphasized that the partnership is not limited to technical cooperation. It is also intended to strengthen economic ties between Gabon and South Africa by encouraging South African mining companies to explore investment opportunities in Gabon. By improving geological transparency and regulatory capacity, the agreement is expected to make Gabon a more attractive destination for foreign investment in the mining sector.

Environmental and technological standards form another important dimension of the collaboration. Both parties have committed to sharing knowledge on modern mining technologies and evolving environmental regulations. This includes promoting responsible mining practices, improving environmental monitoring, and integrating sustainability considerations into project planning. Such measures are increasingly important as global investors place greater emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The agreement also aligns with regional efforts to promote intra-African cooperation in the extractive industries. By leveraging South Africa’s long-standing experience in mining and geoscience, Gabon is positioning itself to benefit from African expertise while contributing to the continent’s collective development. The partnership demonstrates how African countries can collaborate to build stronger institutions and more competitive resource sectors.

According to Minister Nguema Nguema, “this is as a timely initiative in line with the directives of our head of State, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema who has pledged to increase the contribution of the mining sector to the national economy. Ultimately, we will have to work in collaboration with advanced mining economies like south Africa to achieve this.”

Global demand for minerals is rising, driven in part by the energy transition and the growing need for materials used in renewable technologies and infrastructure. With improved geological data and stronger technical capacity, Gabon is better placed to participate in these emerging markets and capture greater value from its natural resources.

In the coming months, joint working groups from both institutions are expected to outline a detailed implementation roadmap. Early priorities will likely include data integration, training schedules, and the identification of priority regions for geological surveys. As the partnership moves from agreement to action, it has the potential to play a transformative role in shaping the future of Gabon’s mining industry.

By combining expertise, technology, and institutional support, the Gabon - South Africa collaboration marks an important milestone in Gabon’s efforts to build a modern, transparent, and sustainable mining sector.