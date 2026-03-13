Across power and water, there is no shortage of announcements, memoranda and pipeline lists. Yet investors, DFIs and lenders repeatedly describe the same frustration: a large share of project opportunities arrive too early, too thin or too ambiguously structured to move through real due diligence. Developers, in turn, often face a different reality: they are trying to progress projects inside complex permitting environments, uncertain offtake frameworks, misaligned stakeholder expectations and a grid that may not be ready when the project is.

The gap is not ambition. The gap is bankability and decision velocity.

Where deals stall in practice

Most projects do not fail because the technology is unproven. They stall because the fundamentals are not yet ready for capital. In practical terms, the friction points tend to cluster around:

Revenue certainty: offtake, tariff realism, creditworthiness and enforcement

Grid access: connection capacity, timelines and the transmission build-out required to make delivery feasible

Permitting and land: predictable sequencing, timeframes and stakeholder alignment

Risk allocation: clarity on what sits with the developer, the offtaker, the state and the financiers

Project preparation maturity: data room readiness, governance, delivery capability and credible timelines

Country and currency risk: the real cost of hedging, indexation and macro volatility

Africa does not lack projects. It lacks projects that are investable at speed.

What changes when you engineer the conversation

This is the logic behind the Project&Investment Network (P&IN) (https://apo-opa.co/4lo8Sha) at Enlit Africa: to create structured, decision-oriented engagements that help shorten the path from early interest to investable next steps.

In practice, that means designing a deal-making environment around mechanisms rather than marketing. The aim is not to create a “conference meeting calendar”. The aim is to reduce friction and increase the quality of conversations, by ensuring that the right people are in the room with the right level of information and the right intent.

P&IN is built around:

Structured matchmaking based on investor mandates and project characteristics, not general networking – the business breakfast on 19th May will provide insights into small structural or programmatic shifts and how they can exponentially change focus, delivery and outcomes. Join Bruce Whitfield, award-winning business journalist and best-selling author as we explore the business landscape for power infrastructure.

Targeted project briefings that focus on mitigating delivery constraints and risk allocation and realistic readiness milestones

Curated discussions with decision-makers from utilities, government and finance to pressure-test what is required to move projects forward

A practical emphasis on what happens next: defining the immediate milestones that shift a project towards bankability

Why this matters now

Africa’s infrastructure constraints are now delivery constraints. Grid expansion, reliability and industrial growth cannot wait for perfect conditions. Yet capital will only move at scale when opportunities are structured, risks are priced and delivery capability is evident.

P&IN exists to help close that gap by turning project intent into investable conversations and investable conversations into disciplined next steps.

Call to action:

For developers: Apply to present your project (https://apo-opa.co/40tikq6) to investors and DFIs through P&IN

For investors and DFIs: Request the investor pack and participation criteria

For utility and public sector leaders: Participate in decision-focused dialogues (https://apo-opa.co/4deEeEY) on delivery constraints and investment readiness

Register: https://apo-opa.co/4rzRWWx

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa brings the top manufacturers, associations, institutions and government leaders together to shape a prosperous energy and water future for Africa. Co-located with Water Security Africa, Project&Investment Network, Utility CEO Forum, Municipal Forum and Women in Energy, Enlit Africa is designed to provide a unique platform to connect decision-makers and determine Africa’s future direction of travel.

Enlit Africa will take place from 19 – 21 May 2026 at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. The event is CPD accredited by the SAIEE and SAICE, thereby contributing to the professional development of industry experts.

For more information and to book your pass, visit the Enlit Africa website: https://apo-opa.co/4rzRWWx

For speaking opportunities, contact Claire Volkwyn: Claire.volkwyn@wearevuka.com

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Marcel du Toit: marcel.dutoit@wearevuka.com

About the event organisers: VUKA Group:

VUKA Group (https://WeAreVUKA.com) connects people and organisations to information and each other, across Africa’s energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections and drive sustainable success.

Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The VUKA Group’s diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its purpose of ‘Connecting Africa to the World’s Best, to Influence Sustainable Progress’. Discover more at https://WeAreVUKA.com