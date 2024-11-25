At a Festschrift Conference held in honor of the distinguished Professor Ghulam Mufti, OBE, at the Fetal Medicine Research Institute in London, Professor Benedict O. Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), delivered a moving tribute titled “From One Life to a Journey of Many Lives.”

Highlighting Professor Mufti’s profound contributions to medical sciences and his dedication to advancing healthcare globally, Prof. Oramah reflected on his personal connection to the honoree. Recalling his near-death experience in 2013, Prof. Oramah attributed his recovery to Prof. Mufti’s exceptional expertise and compassionate care.

"Through a series of near-death experiences and recoveries, Professor Mufti and I built a lasting bond that transcended the conventional doctor-patient relationship," Prof. Oramah remarked. "It was this bond of destiny that gave birth to a transformational healthcare initiative aimed at saving millions of lives in Africa."

The cornerstone of this initiative is the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a world-class healthcare and research network designed to provide accessible, high-quality medical care across Africa. Prof. Oramah announced that the first AMCE facility, located in Abuja, Nigeria, is set to open in June 2025 with an investment of $300 million, expanding to $700 million in its second phase. The initiative, spearheaded by Afreximbank in partnership with Prof. Mufti, King’s Commercial Services, and others, is poised to reduce Africa's reliance on overseas medical tourism, a sector that drains over $1 billion annually from the continent.

“Africa owes Prof. Mufti a debt of gratitude,” Prof. Oramah stated. “He is the tree that seeds a rich forest of healthcare facilities, restoring hope to a continent long deprived of quality medical services.”

To further honor Prof. Mufti’s legacy, Afreximbank announced two key initiatives:

A Scholarship Fund in Prof. Mufti’s Name

The fund, established under the AMCE Endowment Foundation, will support eligible African students pursuing medical training at King’s College London and the AMCE Medical and Nursing School.

A $300,000 Research Grant

The Bank has approved funding for haematology research projects proposed by Prof. Mufti, underscoring his pivotal contributions to the field of blood disorders and innovative treatments.

Prof. Mufti, a globally celebrated haematologist, was lauded for his groundbreaking work and unwavering commitment to medical education and patient care. Prof. Oramah concluded his address by extending the gratitude of 1.4 billion Africans, recognizing Prof. Mufti as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change in healthcare on the continent.

