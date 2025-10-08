“Senegal offers a growing market within the framework of the Continental Free Trade Area, supported by a legal environment undergoing modernization and reform. We are ready to welcome you and facilitate your establishment and success. Come seize opportunities in high-potential strategic sectors and forge fruitful, mutually beneficial partnerships,” stated His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the opening of Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal 2025) (https://FiiSenegal.sn/).

With these words, the Head of State set the tone for a forward-looking forum, symbolizing a Senegal firmly committed to the path of economic transformation, stability, and trust. The President reiterated the four pillars of Vision Senegal 2050—economic diversification, regional development, strengthened governance, and investment in human capital—as the guiding framework for the country’s long-term development.

Following this, Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, welcomed this direction, stating: “Fii Senegal 2025 is not just another forum. It is the face of a Senegal proudly asserting its ambition to become a hub of stability, trust, and shared prosperity—open to Africa and to the world.”

Over the course of two days, the forum—centered around the theme “Connecting Opportunities, Building the Future”—welcomes policymakers, investors, and global leaders in Dakar for high-level dialogue focused on value creation, local transformation, and sustainable financing.

The first day was highlighted by a Presidential Panel bringing together African and international leaders, along with thematic sessions on energy, strategic resources, health, agriculture, and Senegal’s industrial hubs.

Closing the inaugural session, the Director General of APIX reaffirmed the momentum of trust: “As Fii Senegal 2025 unfolds, it is set to reaffirm Senegal’s role as a central player in Africa’s economic transformation and a trusted destination for global investors. The time to invest is now. The place to transform is here. The way to succeed is together.”

Media Contact:

Johnson Mbengue

Phone Number : +221 77 529 82 33

Email : jmbengue@apix.sn