At a recent three-day political forum in Bor, participants pledged to take actions to make sure that citizens feel free to express and share their views on developments in their state and country.

The gathering, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), adopted a series of resolutions to bolster political activities and engagement.

Among them are calls to expedite the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces and to uphold fundamental human rights - including freedom of expression, assembly, and association for all political actors, citizens, and the media.

“We urge the government to ensure equal protection for all individuals and political organizations, and to refrain from obstructing the activities of any political party. We also call on our peace partners to continue building our people’s capacities so we can contribute to shaping the future of South Sudan,” stated Edmund Yakani, Head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

Majoub Biel Turuk, Governor of Jonglei State, emphasized the importance of discussing different opinions in the public sphere.

“This space empowers activists and citizens to voice their opinions before and during elections. Together, we can make all our voices heard.”

His sentiments were share by Deputy Governor Atong Kol Manyang, who highlighted that differences of opinions are not only beneficial but essential for the country’s progress.

Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of UNMISS was on the same page.

“It is a must for South Sudan to safeguard this civic and political space as it goes through the process of drafting a constitution and continues to take the required steps to implement the remaining clauses in the peace agreement. This will contribute to a suitable environment for the elections to take place as scheduled.”

Civil society groups, represented by Bol Deng Bol, are eagerly anticipating the full implementation of the agreed-upon points. Similarly, Bathalamayo Deng, speaking on behalf of the political parties, hoped for additional initiatives of a similar nature.

Representatives from different parties and other stakeholders attended the forum, including the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, other political parties, national security services, the South Sudan People's Defense Forces, the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition, the South Sudan National Police Services, and civil society representatives.