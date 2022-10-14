With Africa seeking to accelerate the diversification of its energy mix through the optimal development of its entire energy base including uranium to ensure energy security, cooperation among African policymakers, energy companies and investors on knowledge sharing as well as policy and project development is essential.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is committed to partnering with African and international energy stakeholders to drive awareness on best practices for Africa to accelerate nuclear development to address its looming energy crisis.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that H.E Dr. Lassina Zerbo, Former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso and the current Chairman of the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board Chairman as well as the Executive Advisory Board for Africa of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc, will be attending and participating at the 2022 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector which runs from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town – to discuss the role of nuclear energy in improving energy access to over 600 million people that are currently living in energy poverty across the continent.

As a nuclear scientist, diplomat and geophysicist focusing on Africa’s response to global challenges, the participation of H.E Dr. Zerbo at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest gathering for energy policymakers, companies and investors – will be crucial for shaping serious dialogue around the role the continent’s vast uranium deposits play in ensuring Africa becomes energy self-sufficient, has an energy rich future and becomes a global social, economic and energy powerhouse.

Throughout his career, including serving as the third Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, H.E Dr. Zerbo has worked tirelessly to ensure global energy security. As Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, H.E Dr. Zerbo fought to make electricity affordable and safer through an ambitious program that aims to implement an Advanced Nuclear Reactor project for the country.

Now, with an increasing number of African countries including South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana looking at expanding and developing new nuclear power generation capabilities for secure and reliable base load power, science diplomats, geophysicists and nuclear advocates such as H.E Dr. Zerbo will be crucial for driving industry expansion for the African continent to achieve a just energy transition.

In addition, with global energy transition-related policies hindering the flow of investments across the African continent, the participation of H.E Dr. Zerbo in high-level AEW 2022 panel discussions and workshops will be important for highlighting the role of nuclear as a tool for Africa to achieve a green energy landscape and attract the massive investments required to maximize energy sector growth to drive socioeconomic developments.

Having served as Prime Minister for Burkina Faso, H.E Dr. Zerbo is well positioned to shape serious AEW 2022 discussions around how African countries can modernize energy policies to incorporate nuclear energy development and exploitation to fast-track the diversification of the energy mix.

“The Chamber is proud to be hosting H.E Dr. Zerbo at AEW 2022 where the executive will drive dialogue around the challenges and opportunities across Africa’s nuclear energy industry. A winner of multi awards and distinctions including the AAAS Award for Science Diplomacy, the contribution of H.E Dr. Zerbo at AEW 2022 will be instrumental in helping industry delegates to understand Africa’s nuclear energy potential for making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ H.E Dr. Zerbo will discuss issues such as youth empowerment, nuclear standards and policy development as well as how Africa can address industry challenges including a lack of adequate investments to kickstart sector growth.

About Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.