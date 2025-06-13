On June 13, commencing at 5:15 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Dileita Mohamed Dileita, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- At the outset, Minister Iwaya welcomed President Dileita’s visit to Japan, and stated that Djibouti, located along with the important sea lanes linking Europe and Asia, is a strategically important partner in promoting a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)’, and that it is a pleasure to witness the steady deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security.
- Referring to the good relations between the two countries and his own special attachment toward Japan, President Dileita expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Japan’s development cooperation in various fields and for the Self-Defense Force (SDF) facility in Djibouti, and explained the strategic importance of Djibouti.
- The two sides also exchanged views on issues, including regional situation in Africa and in East Asia such as their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, and concurred to further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in regional and international arena, with a view to the TICAD 9 to be held in August and Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.
