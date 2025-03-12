#ForAllWomenAndGirls is a rallying call for action on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Aneth Gerena Isaya, a leading advocate for the economic empowerment of women with disabilities in Tanzania, talks about the critical need for disability inclusion and how she is driving efforts to make it a reality.

As the Executive Director of The Joy of Deaf Women Entrepreneurs in Tanzania (FUWAVITA)—an organization she founded 14 years ago dedicated to advocating for the rights of women and girls with hearing and other disabilities while providing them with comprehensive training in entrepreneurship and leadership.

Breaking through Invisible Barriers – Addressing Stigma, Discrimination, and Limited Accommodations for Women with Disabilities

When Aneth Gerena Isaya lost her hearing at three due to mumps, she faced mockery, exclusion, and isolation—a period she describes as profoundly confusing and challenging.

After completing primary education in a school for the deaf, she transitioned to mainstream secondary and higher education institutions, where she found no sign language interpretation services. Undeterred, she took the initiative to teach a friend sign language, who then became her interpreter. At university, she successfully advocated for the institution’s first-ever sign-language interpreter.

Despite earning a degree in 2009, employment discrimination left her struggling to find work. “I applied for over 100 jobs without success, but instead of giving up, I chose to confront discrimination head-on by using my education and skills to create opportunities for women with disabilities,” she says.

In 2010, she founded FUWAVITA, not just to create employment for herself but to fight for the rights of women with disabilities in education, politics, and economic empowerment.

Pushing for Inclusive Education, Policy, and Economic Empowerment for Women with Disabilities

For Aneth and many other women with disabilities in Tanzania, multiple challenges continue to hinder their full participation in society. Stigma and inaccessibility continue to present barriers to education and employment. Women and girls with disabilities are also more vulnerable to violence and abuse, and while there are increased efforts to promote inclusion, many still struggle for equal opportunities and recognition.

Isaya advocates for a holistic approach to addressing challenges faced by women with disabilities, emphasizing education, awareness, and stronger legal protections.

"We need better infrastructure in schools, healthcare, and public spaces, along with affordable loans to help women with disabilities earn a living," she says. "We also need equal opportunities in leadership and training to build confidence and knowledge."

Since 2010, her leadership of FUWAVITA has amplified the voices of women with disabilities, helping to influence inclusive policies. With UN Women’s support under the UNPRPD program in Tanzania funded by Finland, for example, she was able to join over 100 women with disabilities to contribute to key policy consultations, including Tanzania’s National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (2024) and the National Disability Policy update.

FUWAVITA has also established a Centre of Entrepreneurship, empowering over 35,000 women with disabilities. "The centre provides income-generation training and startup capital, helping women gain financial independence and strengthen their voice at all levels," she explains.

Centering Women with Disabilities in the Gender Equality Agenda

For Isaya, 30 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted, she says she wants to see a shift where women with disabilities are not just included in gender equality discussions but centered in them.

"We can’t talk about gender equality without addressing the needs of women with disabilities," she says. "The work from Beijing will not be complete until every woman—disabled or not—is part of the plan."

She stresses that true progress depends on the full participation of women with disabilities in decision-making, warning that policies will continue to leave them behind without their voices at the table.

Ten years from now, she envisions a society free from discrimination, where women with disabilities can enter any building, participate in any discussion, and pursue any opportunity without unnecessary restrictions.

"I want to see a world where women with disabilities have equal access to education, employment, and leadership—where gender discrimination is not just acknowledged but actively opposed, and where laws protecting women's rights are not just written but fully enforced," she says. “I want a world where we all belong."