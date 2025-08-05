The second annual meeting of the Coordinating Unit for Animal Production and Health (CUFAPH) under the FAO Subregional Office for Southern Africa (SFS) was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together 30 national animal health experts from across Southern Africa, regional organizations, and FAO technical staff.

CUFAPH is a multidisciplinary platform established in 2020 to promote technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and harmonized approaches to animal health and production across SADC Member States. It brings together key actors to align national efforts with regional priorities, build veterinary capacity, and facilitate cross-border collaboration in line with the One Health approach.

Livestock development is vital to the livelihoods and food security of over 100 million people in the SADC region, where livestock farming sustains 42 percent of the population, contributes up to 40 percent of agricultural GDP and offers a key pathway out of poverty, especially for smallholder farmers.

Officially opening the workshop, Dr. Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa, commended CUFAPH for its work in tackling the challenge of transboundary animal diseases and promoting sustainable livestock development.

“Through CUFAPH, we are working to transform livestock systems so they contribute not only to economic growth but also to healthier people, animals, and ecosystems, reflecting the spirit of One Health. This work supports FAO’s aspiration of Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life for all, leaving no one behind,” Dr. Talla said.

The FAO Representative in South Africa, Dr Babagana Ahmadu, welcomed participants and underscored the importance of regional collaboration. “We are keen and continue to work closely with our neighbours to improve veterinary services and address transboundary animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease, to safeguard livelihoods and ensure food security for all,” he said.

Taking Stock and Setting Priorities

The CUFAPH 2nd Annual Workshop provided an important platform to review progress, share experiences, and set priorities for the year ahead. Discussions placed particular emphasis on Adaptive Resource Mobilization (RM), aimed at sharpening CUFAPH’s capacity to design high-quality, fundable proposals to help countries navigate the shrinking donor landscape and increasing competition for resources.

CUFAPH thematic groups including Livestock Production, One Health, Laboratory, Disease Control, Emergency and Resilience (DiCER) and the Virtual Learning Centre reported on their achievements and agreed on key outcomes to strengthen regional animal production and health coordination.

Reflecting on the year’s progress, Dr Berhanu Bedane, CUFAPH Team Lead, said “In the past year, CUFAPH has made tangible contributions to regional animal production and health coordination, from supporting countries to develop national One Health strategies to expanding online training for veterinarians and technicians. This meeting was an opportunity to build on that momentum and ensure that our work translates into meaningful impact for farmers, animal health workers, and communities.”

A key highlight of the workshop was the impact of the EU-funded STOSAR II Project, which is supporting animal health activities in the region and contributing to the operationalization of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Recommendations

Following deliberations, CUFAPH members agreed on a set of strategic recommendations and action points to guide future interventions in the SADC region:

The establishment of a Laboratory Thematic Working Group by identifying members and drafting terms of reference and work plan for the group.

Enhanced capacity building through identifying priority topics for both virtual and in-person training to enhance technical skills across the region.

Strengthen communications and visibility through the development of a robust communications plan, supported by content contributions from project leads and members, to showcase CUFAPH’s work and impact.

Advance resource mobilization efforts by preparing and pitching concept notes at a strategic level, allowing integration across thematic areas.

Rebrand the Virtual Learning Centre to increase its appeal and uptake, positioning it as a cost-effective tool for continuous learning.

Institutionalize disease intelligence and digital tools by promoting the use of Livestock Information Management Systems (LIMS) and e-certification to improve efficiency and traceability in animal health services.

The meeting concluded with team-building activities designed to strengthen collaboration and ensure smooth coordination across the region. These efforts will help CUFAPH maintain impactful animal health and production interventions, contributing to sustainable and resilient livelihoods in Southern Africa.