FAO South Sudan convened a peer review meeting to validate findings on the effectiveness of its seed system investments across five states in the country.

Held on 9 May 2025, the event was geared to assess and strengthen the draft report “Assessing the Effectiveness of Resilience Interventions Through Investments in Seed Systems.” The meeting aimed to validate the report’s findings and ensure its credibility, relevance, and practical value in informing resilience programming across the country.

The event brought together representatives from FAO, relevant partners, and technical experts from the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, research institutions, and civil society organizations. Participants provided feedback on a report assessing FAO’s investments in community-based seed production, seed fairs, and direct seed distribution. The evaluation used the Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis II (RIMA-II) methodology to address the 'what' of the outcomes and was complemented by a qualitative tool to explore the 'why' behind the observed results.

“Strengthening local seed systems – including traditional varieties – alongside promoting commercial seed production is essential to support agriculture in South Sudan.” - Felix Dzvurumi, Head of Programme, FAO South Sudan.

In addition to the peer review, the results of the assessment will be reviewed and discussed in two further forums before publication: the South Sudan Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster (FSLC) and the FAO South Sudan Donor Update Meeting. These engagements aim to ensure broader validation, alignment with partner priorities, and readiness for implementation.

The assessment, which covered 13 counties in five states, explores the impact of seed system interventions on five resilience capacities: Preventive, Anticipative, Absorptive, Adaptive, and Transformative. The peer review was conducted as part of FAO’s Lessons Learning and Knowledge Sharing Initiative on Resilience in Africa, coordinated by the FAO Regional Office for Africa (RAF). The initiative fosters collaboration and the exchange of best practices across the continent.

“Generating and using evidence is central to strengthening resilience. Peer reviews help country offices ensure the quality, accuracy, and relevance of knowledge generated, support the application of lessons, promote cross-country learning, and scale up what works in a consistent and impactful way.” - Jacqueline Were, Emergency and Rehabilitation Officer, FAO RAF Resilience Team.

Key outputs from the meeting included:

A revised report integrating expert and stakeholder feedback.

A peer review summary document capturing insights, strengths, gaps, and recommendations.

A comprehensive meeting report outlining discussions, action points, and follow-up steps.

By documenting South Sudan’s experience and ensuring alignment with regional learning efforts, the meeting contributes to improved implementation of resilience programming, risk mitigation, and sustainable development outcomes across Africa.

“I found this peer review to be both informative and engaging, exceeding my expectations. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in this meeting and learn from FAO's resilience interventions in seed systems.”

- Isaac Jebaseelan, Roving Coordinator, South Sudan FSLC.

“The peer review on how seed systems contribute to resilience aligns with the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster's efforts to promote the sustainability of local seed production and ensure its timely availability to local farmers, thereby supporting collective initiatives aimed at enhancing food security in South Sudan.” - Mat Gai, Cluster Coordinator, South Sudan FSLC.

To save lives, safeguard livelihoods, and build resilience in South Sudan, FAO implements one of the largest resilience programs in Africa. FAO defines resilience as the capacity of individuals, households, and communities to withstand and recover from shocks while maintaining development gains and advancing peace and well-being.

This meeting forms part of a broader initiative led by FAO RAF to elevate resilience learning and enhance knowledge exchange across African countries.