Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mining Birame Soulèye Diop will participate at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector taking place from 4–8 November in Cape Town. Minister Diop is expected to unpack the critical role oil and gas plays across the MSGBC region, providing insight into project developments and future investment opportunities.

Minister Diop’s participation comes as the country celebrates a new milestone in its oil and gas industry, with global energy company Woodside Energy commencing oil production from the Sangomar Field Development - Senegal’s inaugural offshore oil project. Representing a critical step towards bolstering energy security across the MSGBC region, the start of production is poised to usher in a new era of industrialization and economic growth in Senegal. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Minister Diop will provide insight into the milestone achieved as well as the nation’s upcoming oil and gas project agenda.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECweek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Senegal anticipates rapid economic growth in 2024 - potentially reaching 8.3% - driven by first gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project and first oil production from the Sangomar Field Development. The Sangomar project - featuring a stand-alone FPSO facility with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day – is developed in partnership with Senegalese national oil company Petrosen and targets 230 million barrels of crude oil reserves. The first phase involves 23 wells – including 11 production wells, 10 water injection wells and 2 gas injection wells. To date, 21 wells have been completed. This achievement not only enhances Senegal’s oil production capabilities but also signals the country’s emergence as a player in the global energy market.

Meanwhile, the GTA LNG project - located on the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania - has recently achieved a major milestone with the arrival of the FPSO vessel. The vessel, manufactured in China, is now being moored offshore. The GTA development will extract gas from deepwater reservoirs using a subsea system, producing around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year for domestic use and export. The FPSO will process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). The project is on track for first production this year.

In conjunction with this, Senegal plans to build a new gas-to-power plant near Saint-Louis, with an initial capacity of 250 MW, expandable to 500 MW. This plant will be supplied with gas from the GTA field as Senegal transitions into a gas-producing nation by late 2024. A 400-km gas pipeline, managed by the state-owned Senegalese Gas Network, will connect GTA to Saint-Louis, Dakar and Mbour. The first phase involves laying a 45-km offshore pipeline and a 40-km onshore segment to link the GTA development to the new gas-to-power plant. The pipeline is expected to be completed by late 2025, with the power plant starting operations in early 2026.

Meanwhile, energy major Kosmos Energy assumed operatorship of the Yakaar-Teranga gas development offshore Senegal in November 2023. The project – targeting 25 trillion cubic feet of gas – represents one of the largest gas discoveries globally, with phase one set to produce 550 MMscf/d. With gas produced for the domestic market, the project is expected to pave the way for increased industrialization and power generation in Senegal.

“Senegal’s achievements in its oil and gas sector - marked by the first oil from the Sangomar Field Development - are a testament to the country’s commitment to harnessing its natural resources for economic growth. This milestone not only boosts Senegal’s economic prospects but also sets a precedent for the MSGBC region, showcasing its potential to become a major player in the global energy market,” states NJ Ayuk Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy, Minister Diop will outline these significant developments and discuss future plans aimed at ensuring energy security and driving economic growth in Senegal. Additionally, he will highlight the regulatory frameworks that provide an enabling environment for such investments, further cementing Senegal’s position as a leading energy hub in the MSGBC region.