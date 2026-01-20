On January 20, 2026 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergey Lukashevich received copies of credentials from the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus concurrently, Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta.

During the meeting the main topics of the bilateral agenda were discussed, with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements reached during the visit of the Prime Minister of Tanzania to Belarus in July 2025, including trade and economic issues and establishment of coordination mechanisms for interaction.

It was agreed to intensify events and exchanges of visits at various levels between Belarus and Tanzania in 2026 and to take measures to develop the legal framework.

The parties confirmed the commitment to long-term cooperation, both bilaterally and internationally, in the interests of our friendly nations.