The Federal Ministry of Defence, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), and dmg events (www.dmgevents.com) announced the launch of the Africa International Defence Exhibition, taking place from 26–29 October 2026 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos. The launch reflects the rapid expansion of Africa’s defence and security environment, supported by rising investment across the air, land, maritime, cyber and space domains, as well as the continent’s growing emphasis on industrial growth, capability development and long-term security cooperation.

Nigeria holds one of the most influential positions in Africa’s defence landscape. With a proposed 2025 defence and security budget of ₦4.91 trillion and an average annual growth rate of 9.6 per cent in defence expenditure since 1965, the country continues to strengthen its capabilities in response to evolving regional challenges. Ongoing modernisation programmes, enhanced counter-terrorism operations and greater adoption of reconnaissance technologies, unmanned systems and homeland security solutions reinforce this progress. As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria offers a natural host location for an international defence gathering that connects global manufacturers, suppliers and service providers with governments and armed forces across the continent.

Developed through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Defence, DICON and dmg events, the Africa International Defence Exhibition is expected to host more than 30,000 attendees, 500 exhibiting companies, 200 expert speakers, and official delegations representing over 100 countries. The event will present a comprehensive showcase of defence and security capabilities from international manufacturers, regional industries and emerging innovators. Live demonstrations across air, land and sea, on-floor theatres, a hosted-buyer programme, and a strategic and technical conference will reflect the full spectrum of defence domains and operational requirements. The exhibition will also enable direct engagement between global suppliers and African governments seeking new technologies, industrial partnerships and long-term capability development.

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, MON said:

“This event represents a significant step in advancing defence cooperation and industrial growth across Africa. Nigeria is committed to strengthening its defence capability and supporting wider regional progress. By hosting the Africa International Defence Exhibition, we are creating an important environment for collaboration, innovation and partnership that will support security and stability across the continent.”

Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, Director General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, added:

“The Africa International Defence Exhibition provides an important occasion to highlight Nigeria’s defence-industrial potential and to promote collaboration with international partners. It will strengthen engagement, support indigenous capability and contribute to the shared goal of building a safer and more resilient Africa.”

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said:

“We are honoured to partner with the Federal Government, the Ministry of Defence and DICON to bring the Africa International Defence Exhibition to Lagos. Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to capability development place it at the centre of Africa’s defence and security future. This event will connect leaders and decision makers with the ideas, innovation and cooperation required to support modernisation and deliver meaningful progress for Africa’s defence and security community.”

The Africa International Defence Exhibition will become an important annual meeting point for policymakers, armed forces, manufacturers, technology innovators, research organisations and international delegations. The event will offer extensive opportunities for industrial collaboration, procurement engagement, investment and partnership building, supporting the continent’s long-term security and capability development.

