With serene resignation to the will of God, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (www.NigeriaCatholicNetwork.com/about-CSN) officially announces, on behalf of the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025, at 7:35 a.m.

It is not without spiritual significance that the Holy Father passed during the Easter Season; a time when the Church proclaims with joy the victory of Christ over death. His return to the Lord in this sacred season offers us a consoling reminder of the Christian hope in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, served the Church with humility, courage, and a deep love for the poor and excluded. Elected on 13 March 2013, his pontificate was marked by a strong emphasis on mercy, justice, and care for creation. He was a tireless advocate for migrants and refugees, promoted a more synodal Church rooted in listening and shared responsibility, and called for a culture of kindness and human fraternity. He also advanced interreligious dialogue, fostering peace and mutual understanding among peoples of different faiths.

Bishops are encouraged to organise Diocesan Eucharistic Celebrations for the repose of his soul, while all Catholics are also requested to pray for the same intention during the Divine Mercy devotion at 3:00 O’clock. We are reminded that, during this period of interregnum, the part on the Pope at the Eucharistic Prayer is omitted. Thus, in using the Eucharistic Prayer II, for example, we are to say “… together with N. our Bishop and all the clergy.”

May the soul of Pope Francis and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

