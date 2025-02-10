The Danish Refugee Council (DRC), United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), and the World Food Programme (WFP) have welcomed a contribution of EUR4 million from the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) to launch a joint project to protect vulnerable communities in the Greater Horn of Africa from the devastating impacts of climate extremes, conflict, and displacement.

“Increasingly frequent and intense climate extremes such as droughts and floods are compounding existing drivers of hunger such as conflict, displacement and economic instability. As livestock and crops perish, livelihoods are lost, and hunger deepens. Early action saves lives, builds people’s resilience to face future crises, and eases the strain on limited humanitarian resources,” said Rukia Yacoub, WFP’s Deputy Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

‘Scaling Coordinated Multi-Hazard and Conflict-Sensitive Anticipatory Action in the Greater Horn of Africa’ will support 450,000 vulnerable people in Ethiopia and Somalia for two years by reducing the impacts of forecasted shocks before they become crises through capacity strengthening of weather agencies to provide timely, accurate forecasts, enabling better community and government response.

"The IGAD region faces escalating risks from droughts, floods, cyclones, and conflicts, worsening humanitarian crises that threaten lives and livelihoods. This project proposes a holistic, regional, and harmonized approach to strengthen early warning systems for anticipatory action, enhance cross-border coordination, and facilitate risk-informed decision-making to ensure timely, life-saving early actions. With the March-May forecast indicating below-normal rainfall for the upcoming season, urgent preparedness is essential. Furthermore, this funding will directly support the implementation of the IGAD Regional Roadmap for Anticipatory Action, aiding member states in anticipating and undertaking early actions, improving coordination, and building resilience against climate shocks," said Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD’s Executive Secretary.

The 2024-2026 project includes an additional EUR2.7 million joint contribution from the five implementing partners (DRC, FAO, IFRC, IGAD and WFP).

“By supporting this new programme, the European Union intends to enhance our delivery of Anticipatory Action ahead of disasters which are predictable in the region and promote the resilience of communities across the region,” said Ségolène de Beco, the head of the European Union’s regional humanitarian aid office in Nairobi.