The Ministry of Finance, the Delegation of the European Union to Libya, the Embassy of France in Libya, and Expertise France (www.ExpertiseFrance.fr) officially inaugurated the Invest4Libya project today. An initiative designed to strengthen Libya’s financial governance, improve its investment climate, and boost the performance and inclusiveness of the country’s MSME and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The project adopts a holistic approach to support efficient and transparent public financial management, modernize financial markets, and stimulate private sector growth, particularly in green and digital entrepreneurship, laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in Libya.

"Invest4Libya represents an important step in advancing public financial management and strengthening Libya’s economic foundations," said H.E. Dr. Khaled Almbarouk, Minister of Finance. "By improving transparency and supporting private sector development, this initiative aligns with our national priorities. We value our partnership with the EU and look forward to the positive outcomes this collaboration will bring."

Invest4Libya stands as a key milestone of the EU’s ongoing support for Libya’s economic and institutional development. Funded primarily by the European Union, with additional support from the French government, the project is implemented by Expertise France and structured around three strategic pillars:

Public Financial Management Reform: Supporting the Ministry of Finance and Audit Bureau to improve fiscal transparency, spending efficiency, and accountability.

Supporting the Ministry of Finance and Audit Bureau to improve fiscal transparency, spending efficiency, and accountability. Financial Sector Governance&Modernization: Strengthening regulatory frameworks to promote financial inclusion and the integration of digital and green finance into national policy, with the collaboration of the Central Bank of Libya and the Ministry of Planning.

Strengthening regulatory frameworks to promote financial inclusion and the integration of digital and green finance into national policy, with the collaboration of the Central Bank of Libya and the Ministry of Planning. Entrepreneurship&MSME Support: Developing Libya’s private sector by empowering incubators, accelerators, and MSMEs and linking them to investors, expertise, and enabling policies.

Together, these three pillars form a cohesive national effort that links high-level policy reform with on-the-ground implementation. Anchored by core partners such as the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Libya, and the Audit Bureau, and implemented in close cooperation with the Ministry of Planning, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Ministry of Environment, the project also engages public and research institutions, private sector bodies, and business incubators to ensure broad institutional alignment and national impact.

“Creating a strong investment environment is essential for economic recovery and sustainable growth. Invest4Libya represents a major advance in the partnership between the European Union and Libya. By supporting reforms in public finance and financial governance and improving conditions for investment, this project reaffirms the EU’s dedication to empowering the Libyan private sector and supporting Libya’s economic development and diversification,” said H.E. Mr. Nicola Orlando, Ambassador of the European Union to Libya.

"Expertise France has been privileged to support Libya’s economic development for the past 10 years. With Invest4Libya, we are excited to form new partnerships and continue our collaboration with Libyan institutions to advance public financial management and empower the private sector. This initiative is vital to strengthening institutional capacity and supporting entrepreneurs, particularly in the green and digital sectors, who are driving innovation and helping shape a thriving Libyan economy” commented Mr. Maxime Bost, Programs Director of Expertise France in Libya.

Building on the successes of previous governance and digitalization efforts, the project bridges policy reform with actionable outcomes to ensure that improved financial oversight leads to tangible growth for startups and small businesses. By removing regulatory obstacles and empowering local incubators, this collaborative partnership serves as a vital step in modernizing the national economy and unlocking Libya’s potential for a more digital, diversified, and inclusive future.

