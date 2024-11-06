The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth €20 million to the benefit of the Egyptian Armed Forces (EAF).

The assistance measure will contribute to strengthening the capacities of the EAF to enhance the national security and stability of Egypt, as well as to enhance the protection of civilians. The assistance measure aims at strengthening EAF’s territorial control capabilities, and thereby enhancing its ability to respond to security threats across the territory of Egypt, particularly in the Western region.

Today’s decision demonstrates the importance the EU attaches to the EU-Egypt Partnership, amidst a highly volatile regional context.

Following the entry into force of the Association Agreement in 2004, on 17 March 2024, the EU and Egypt signed a Joint Declaration on a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, consisting of a package of short and medium-to-long term commitments built on six key pillars, where security and defence is one of the pillars of the multifaceted EU Partnership. Today’s adoption signifies the growing EU-Egypt security and defence cooperation in the context of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

Background

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance EU external actions in partner countries with military or defence implications, with the aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability. In particular, the EPF allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of third states and regional and international organizations as regards military and defence matters.