Angolan private energy company Etu Energias has joined this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference as a Gold Sponsor. The sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Angola’s oil and gas production goals, as it seeks to sustain output above one million barrels per day (bpd) beyond 2027. For its part, Etu Energias targets 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, and the AOG sponsorship highlights a broader objective of engaging with stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Etu Energias’ sponsorship comes as the company undertakes an ambitious exploration campaign in Angola. The company signed a Risk Service Contract for onshore Block CON 4 in May 2025, outlining a 25-year operating licensing, including a five-year exploration timeframe and 20-year production period. To date, Etu Energias – alongside block partners Sonangol and Gesprocon – have completed the first phase of studies for the block and have defined a seismic survey. The milestone reflects a broader trend by the company to scale-up its exploration and production. By 2030, the company seeks to increase its oil reserves to 387 million barrels. The AOG sponsorship supports this goal by offering a platform for engagement and deal-signing.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As Angola’s largest private oil producer, Etu Energias has stakes in eight exploration projects, 10 development projects and seven redevelopment projects. The company targets a series of developments in 2025, all of which support the advancement of underexplored blocks in Angola. Notably, Etu Energias plans to complete deforestation and demining for Block FS/FST in 2025, with the first exploration well expected to be spud this year. At offshore Block 2/05, the company plans to complete exploration studies this year, with drilling set for 2025/2026. To support block acquisition, Etu Energias is also planning to hold an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026, aimed at strengthening its financial capacity. The IPO will not only support debt reduction, but provide greater access to a wider investment pool.

Etu Energias’ exploration and production outlook builds on a highly-successful year in 2024, whereby the company expanded its portfolio of operated and non-operated assets from 6 to 15. The company’s oil reserves increased by 2.5 times during this period, reaching 106 million barrels. Major milestones during the year include an increase in block acquisitions. Offshore, the company increased its stake in Block 2/05 from 30% to 36%; in Block 14 from 20% to 29%; in Block 14K from 10% to 14.5%; and in Block 17/06 from 5% to 7.5%. Looking ahead, these acquisitions are expected to increase the company’s production capacity as it strives to unlock new deposits in Angola.

Beyond the upstream sector, Etu Energias strives to expand its downstream portfolio, following the launch of its lubricant line in 2024. Launched in collaboration with Glide Petroleum, the 1,000-ton-per-month line is expected to start production in 2025. The project aligns with goals by Etu Energias to capture 25% share of the market by 2029. Etu Energias’ AOG 2025 sponsorship will support Etu Energias’ goals, offering an opportunity for the company to engage with industry leaders, connect with global partners and outline the company’s long-term approach to exploration and production.