Edson dos Santos, Chairman and CEO of Etu Energias – Angola’s largest private oil producer – has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference to discuss its plans for scaling-up operations across Angola’s upstream and downstream sectors. The company plans to increase crude production to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030 while expanding downstream distribution and lubricant production. Dos Santos’ participation at Africa’s largest energy event will offer insight into how Etu Energias will achieve this.

Etu Energias’ expansion plan is built on five key pillars, namely operational excellence, growth, financing, people and ESG. In 2024, the company reported its strongest financial results to date, achieving a 53% increase in net profit compared to 2023. During the year, the company also increased its portfolio of operated and non-operated assets from 6 to 15, with the company’s oil reserves growing 2.5 times to reach 106 million barrels. By 2030, Etu Energias seeks to increase its reserves to 387 million barrels through investments in both exploration and development assets. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, dos Santos will detail the company’s future development plans.

Upstream, Etu Energias is undertaking an ambitious drilling and production plan in 2025, with ongoing projects including eight exploration projects, 10 development projects and seven redevelopment projects. Onshore, the company signed a Risk Service Contract for Block CON 4 in May 2025, granting the company a 25-year operating licensing for the block. Of this, five years is allocated for exploration while 20 years is allocated for production. Etu Energias is the operator of Block CON 4, alongside Block CON 1 – whereby the first phase of studies has been completed and a seismic survey has been defined. The survey targets 430 km of 2D data in the first phase. Meanwhile, Etu Energias continues its 3D seismic campaign at Block FS/FST. Deforestation and demining are on track for May 2025 while the first exploration well is expected to be spud this year. Offshore, the company plans to complete exploration studies for its operated Block 2/05 in 2025, with well-drilling targeted for 2025/2026. This follows an increase in block acquisitions in 2024, including in Block 2/05 from 30% to 36%, in Block 14 from 20% to 29%, in Block 14K from 10% to 14.5% and in Block 17/06 from 5% to 7.5%.

Downstream, Etu Energias is expanding its retail and distribution network through the development of storage facility and lubricant infrastructure. The company launched a 1,000-ton-per-month lubricant line in 2024 in collaboration with Glide Petroleum and plans to start production in 2025. Plans to develop a storage and export terminal are also underway, with the company weighing options for an inland terminal or FSO lease. Further, Etu Energias plans to hold an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026. The IPO will support efforts to raise capital as the company seeks new block opportunities in both the onshore and offshore market. The IPO will not only support debt reduction and capital raising, but enhancing the company’s credibility. Access to a wider investment pool will further support the company’s expansion plans in Angola. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, dos Santos is expected to share further updates.

“Etu Energias is a prime example of an Angolan oil company unlocking significant value from Africa’s oil and gas reserves. Through its diverse portfolio of exploration and development blocks, its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, and dedication to strengthening downstream distribution, the company is driving impactful growth in Angola’s oil market. Looking ahead, investments made by Etu Energias will help chart a new future of energy security in southern Africa,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.