Mr. Dirar Fesehaye, member of the Public Relations office of the Commission of Culture and Sports, indicated that the Eritrean Football National Team has arrived in Meknes, Morocco, to play its first-leg match against Eswatini’s National Team in the qualifiers for the 2027 African Nations Cup.

Upon arrival in Casablanca, the National Team was welcomed by Mr. Paulos Weldehaimanot, President of the National Football Federation of Eritrea and the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, along with officials of the Moroccan Football Federation.

The national team includes 12 players from inside the country, as well as 14 Eritreans currently playing in football leagues in the UK, Egypt, Germany, Sweden, and Australia.

The players of the National Team from inside the country have already conducted their first training session as part of the preparation program, while the remaining Europe-based players are expected to join the team in the coming days ahead of the much-awaited first-leg match scheduled for 25 March.