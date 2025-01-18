An Eritrean delegation participated in the 98th Session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which commenced in Geneva on 14 January.

Addressing the session, the Eritrean delegation emphasized that the protection and promotion of children’s rights are integral to Eritrea’s political orientation and conviction. They highlighted the country’s proactive efforts to establish a robust legal framework that safeguards children’s rights. Eritrean law explicitly prohibits all forms of discrimination, affirming that every individual, regardless of age, nationality, or other attributes, has the right to enjoy liberties and protections without exception.

Regarding harmful practices, the delegation noted that, due to sustained public awareness campaigns, several sub-zones across the country have declared themselves free of female genital mutilation. Strong alliances have been established between Government institutions and civil society organizations, with committees formed nationwide to implement child protection initiatives.

The delegation reported that committees comprising representatives from village administrations, the National Union of Eritrean Women, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, and other institutions have been established to promote the rights and welfare of children with disabilities. Eritrea has also accepted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and ensuring children with disabilities fully enjoy their rights.

In terms of health services, the delegation underlined Eritrea’s dedication to ensuring every child’s health and safety, fostering a brighter future for all. Eritrea has achieved over 95% immunization coverage and introduced vaccines like Meningitis-A and HPV since 2020. Community-led sanitation initiatives have made the majority of Eritrean villages open defecation-free. Maternal health has also improved significantly, with maternal waiting homes flourishing and expanded services for low-birth-weight infants through enhanced maternal nutrition and pre- and post-natal care. Eritrea’s comprehensive HIV/AIDS and malaria response has also been a notable success.

The delegation also highlighted Eritrea’s commitment to education, particularly in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. All children are ensured access to quality primary education, and the national literacy rate has improved significantly. The Net Enrolment Rate at the elementary level stands at 81.7%, while the literacy rate has increased to approximately 70%, a sharp rise from the estimated 30% at independence in 1993.

Additionally, the delegation noted extensive dam construction projects to provide sustainable water supplies, enabling year-round irrigation farming. Currently, 79% of the rural population and 95% of the urban population have access to safely managed drinking water. Schools, offices, and other public spaces also benefit from improved water access.

The delegation reiterated Eritrea’s unwavering commitment to protecting children’s rights, highlighting the collective efforts of Government institutions, civil society, and communities in achieving these milestones.