The National Mountain Race 2023 organized by the National Athletics Federation concluded today, 29 October with a victory of the Southern Region and Denden athletics clubs.

In the race that was concluded at Itaber Mountain, men under 20 and above from the Southern Region and over 20 years of age men from the Denden Club of the Ministry of Defense won the race.

Likewise, females under 20 years of age covered 6 km, females over 20 years of age covered 8 km, men under 20 covered 8 km and over 20 years of age covered 10 km.

Six clubs competed in the event, with the Southern Region winning the women’s category and Denden Club winning the men’s category.

In related news, motor cars and motorbikes races ranging from 1300 to 200 cc’s and from 125 to 175 cc’s respectively organized by the National Motor Cars and Motor Bikes were conducted today, 29 October in Biet-Gergis area.