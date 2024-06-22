Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki sent a message of congratulations on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea, as well as on his own behalf, to President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, for his re-election and inauguration for a second term as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

In his letter, President Isaias expressed his trust that the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa will further advance the economic development and technological progress in the Republic of South Africa and will enhance bilateral cooperation in the period ahead. President Isaias also wished good health to President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as peace and prosperity to the South African people.

