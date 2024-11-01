Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s non-resident Ambassador to Sweden, held a meeting with leaders of Eritrean national organizations in Sweden. The meeting focused on strengthening organizational capacity, nurturing competent and patriotic youth, and discussing the situation in the homeland and the progress of national development programs.

Ambassador Fesehatsion emphasized that organization is the foundation of success, calling on nationals in Sweden to enhance their organizational strength, reinforce resilience against external hostilities, and increase participation in national affairs.

He also provided a comprehensive briefing on the current situation in the homeland, including the country’s modest contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

In related news, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy for Scandinavian countries, and Mr. Yemane Gebrekidan, head of Consular Affairs, conducted a seminar for nationals in Norway. The seminar focused on reinforcing the Fourth Front, which emphasizes the role of the Eritrean Diaspora in national development programs and resilience, as well as consular services.

During the seminars held in Copenhagen and Aarhus on 26 and 27 October, Mr. Mohammed-Ali highlighted that strengthening the Fourth Front is strengthening the role and participation of nationals in the national affairs. He also commended the strong involvement of nationals in Denmark in the national affairs and encouraging the continuation of this commitment.

Mr. Yemane provided a detailed overview of consular services and related procedures.

Participants expressed their determination to strengthen their organizational capacity and increase their involvement in national development programs.