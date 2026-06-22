Martyrs Day, 20 June, was observed in the Gash Barka and Anseba regions with patriotic zeal, featuring various programs.

At the program organized in Barentu, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, and Col. Habtu Gebre’endrias, Commander of the Popular Forces of the Western Front, laid wreaths at the Barentu Martyrs Cemetery.

Mr. Tesfa’alem Bahta, administrator of Barentu sub-zone, said that 20 June is a day on which the Eritrean people renew their pledge to live up to the expectations of their martyrs.

The residents of Barentu and its environs also conducted a candlelight vigil in the streets of the city on 19 June, featuring cultural and artistic performances depicting the deep meaning of the day.

Similarly, at an event in which thousands of Keren city residents conducted a walkathon to the Martyrs Cemetery, Col. Kibrom Nirayo, representing the Governor of Anseba Region, laid a wreath. The program also included planting of tree seedlings.

Col. Kibrom said that Martyrs Day, beyond commemoration, is a day on which citizens renew their pledge to live up to the expectations of martyrs and extend support to families of martyrs. A candlelight vigil was also conducted on 19 June in the streets of Keren city.