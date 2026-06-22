Eritrean nationals in the US, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal. They also extended monetary contributions towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund and supporting families of martyrs.

According to the report, nationals residing in Las Vegas, the US, commemorated Martyrs Day on 17 June, featuring various programs. They also contributed 33 thousand Dollars towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Nationals residing in Türkiye commemorated Martyrs Day in Istanbul, featuring a candlelight vigil and cultural presentations.

Mr. Muhiedin Mohammed, Eritrea’s Honorary Consul, said that Martyrs Day is a day on which nationals remember the martyrs, who are the foundation of their peaceful living and pride, as well as renew their pledge to assume the responsibility of transferring the shining history of the Eritrean people to generations.

Similarly, nationals in Jeddah and its environs commemorated Martyrs Day with a candlelight vigil and cultural programs. At the event, it was reported that a number of nationals have fulfilled their responsibility of supporting 1 thousand 902 families of martyrs and have pledged to assume responsibility for supporting an additional 80 families of martyrs.

Members of the National Union of Eritrean Women also contributed 3 thousand 105 Riyals towards boosting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Nationals residing in Riyadh and its environs also organized a Martyrs Day commemoration event at the premises of the Eritrean Embassy.

At the event, Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, and Mr. Tesfay Tekle, chairman of the Eritrean community, noting the deep meaning of Martyrs Day to the Eritrean people, called on nationals to strengthen participation in national affairs.

Recalling that over the past 22 years, nationals in Riyadh and its environs have been supporting over 3 thousand 580 families of martyrs, organizations and individuals pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 52 families of martyrs. They also contributed 19 thousand 773 Riyals.

In related news, over 21 thousand Nakfa contributed by students of Dekemhare and Bana high schools in Dekemhare sub-zone has been distributed to families of martyrs.

Similarly, students and lecturers of Adi-Keih College of Education and Languages contributed 58 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs, and members of the former 16/70 Division conducted various programs in connection with Martyrs Day, including extending financial support to families of martyrs.