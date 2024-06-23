Eritrean nationals across the globe, including in the US, Africa, and the Middle East, marked Martyrs Day with fervent patriotic zeal.

Commemorative events took place in over 30 German cities; Boston-Massachusetts, the US; in the South Sudan cities of Juba, Aweil, Bantiu, Nimule and Yambio; Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Seattle-Washington in the US; in the UK cities of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leads, Sheffield, Leister, New Castle, Liverpool, Nottingham, Coventry, Bristol, Cardiff, Wakefield, Middleborough, South Hampton, as well as in Scotland; and cities in the Scandinavian countries. At the events the nationals pledged to strengthen participation and contribution in the national development drives.

Participants honored the day with candlelight vigils, walkathons, and a variety of cultural and artistic programs that highlighted the significance of the occasion.

In a notable show of solidarity and support, Diaspora communities also pledged to enhance their contributions in support of families of martyrs.

At the ceremony conducted in Boston-Massachusetts and its environs the nationals contributed over 25 thousand Dollars, nationals in Johannesburg contributed 25 thousand 500 Rand and assumed the responsibility of supporting five families of martyrs. Nationals in Stockholm also contributed over 60 thousand Kroner.

These contributions underscore the global Eritrean community’s ongoing commitment to their homeland’s development and honor and respect they have towards their martyrs.