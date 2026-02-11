At an activity assessment meeting conducted on 9 and 10 February in Mendefera, the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Region reported that commendable health care services were provided to the public in 2025.

Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab, head of the branch office, said that as part of the efforts carried out to control the prevalence of diseases, the overall prevalence of communicable diseases, including malaria, declined by 11%.

Dr. Amanuel went on to say that, with the contribution of the public and administrations, 37 maternity waiting rooms have been constructed in various sub-zones. He further noted that the number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities has doubled, while the maternal and infant mortality rate during delivery has declined significantly.

Noting that vaccination coverage has reached 87% and the TB cure rate 93%, Dr. Amanuel commended the foot doctors assigned in various parts of the region for their role in these achievements.

According to reports from the sub-zones, eye surgeries have been performed on over 10,000 patients across the region.

Mr. Qaleab Tesfaselasie, Director General of Social Services in the region, underscored the significance of promotional and awareness-raising activities in controlling the prevalence of diseases and expressed the readiness of the regional administration to strengthen community-based efforts to address the needs of health facilities.

Addressing the meeting, Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, urged all health facilities to work earnestly in collaboration with the public and administrations to preserve the achievements registered so far, control the prevalence of diseases, and ensure the health of mothers and infants.

Minister Amina also observed the ongoing efforts to ensure reliable electricity and oxygen supply at the Southern Region Referral Hospital in Mendefera.