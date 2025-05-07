African security entrepreneur and founder of private security firm Blackwater Erik Prince will participate as a speaker at the 2025 edition of African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. With energy security emerging as a central pillar in Africa’s resource development agenda, Prince’s participation is set to drive critical dialogue on securing energy infrastructure and promoting investment across the continent’s resource-rich regions.

Prince – widely recognized for his expertise in security logistics and infrastructure protection – brings decades of experience supporting operations in high-risk environments across Africa. Through his security group Frontier Services Group (FSG), Prince has played a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of personnel and equipment in remote and conflict-prone zones, aiding oil, gas and mineral extraction activities in countries such as Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Most recently, Prince has been leading a private initiative in the DRC’s mineral-rich Katanga region aimed at improving transparency and regulatory compliance in the mining sector.

At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Prince will be well-positioned to engage with African governments, operators and investors to share insights on building secure, investable energy projects – particularly in volatile environments. His participation will elevate strategic discussions around resource security, infrastructure protection and enabling investor confidence across Africa’s upstream and midstream value chains.

FSG’s growing footprint across the continent aligns with the conference’s vision to unlock Africa’s full energy potential through integrated development and private sector leadership. As such, Prince’s role in advancing energy and mineral security positions him as a key voice in AEW: Invest in African Energies’ state goal to make energy poverty history by 2030.

“Erik Prince will not only contribute to high-level expertise on energy security but will also benefit from unparalleled networking and investment engagement opportunities at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025. His presence reflects our commitment to accelerating Africa’s energy development while ensuring that operations are secure, sustainable and globally competitive,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.