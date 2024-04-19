Eni Mozambique General Manager Marica Calabrese will address emerging opportunities in Africa’s prime hydrocarbon basins, including Angola and Mozambique, at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum in Paris.

The Italian multinational has been responsible for transforming Mozambique into a major LNG exporter through its Coral Sul FLNG project in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, and is currently evaluating development of a second LNG unit – Coral Norte FLNG – which could double production capacity. The Coral Sul FLNG is the first floating natural gas liquefaction unit built for the African continent – designed and built utilizing energy optimization and carbon emissions reduction technology – with a capacity of 3.5 million tons of LNG per year. Calabrese is expected to discuss optimizing long-term investments along the energy value chain, as well as plans for expanded gas field development and LNG exports.

IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Moreover, Eni is leading the development of the 18-million-ton-per-year Rovuma LNG project alongside ExxonMobil, which will consolidate the country’s position as a global gas exporter. Last November, Eni also announced plans to drill four more hydrocarbon wells and is in the process of contracting integrated well-testing services. Mozambique represents one of the most dynamic LNG markets on the continent, in which its vast offshore gas reserves could make it one of the top ten producers globally and responsible for up to 20% of Africa’s production by 2040.

“Eni is leading integrated gas development towards enhanced energy security in Mozambique and the broader southern African region through not one, but three LNG megaprojects. At IAE 2024, Eni will share strategies for developing the country’s offshore gas reserves – which could unlock over $100 billion in revenue for Mozambique across project life cycles – as well as its latest project developments,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power, organizers of the upcoming forum.