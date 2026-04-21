Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) has officially launched Prospect – a dedicated newsroom delivering structured news and reporting on the energy and mining sectors. The move marks an evolution from ECP’s foundations in media and African events into a more focused global news platform.

Prospect is now the group’s independent, online platform for comprehensive and timely coverage of energy and mining in Africa, Europe, the MENA region and the Americas.

As global energy and mining landscapes grow more complex, the need for clear and reliable reporting has intensified. Prospect responds to this need by offering curated news that brings together policy shifts, project developments and market activity in a cohesive and accessible format.

“The launch of Prospect represents an important step in how we deliver information to our audience. Our focus is on producing high-quality, relevant news that helps industry stakeholders stay informed and make sense of a rapidly evolving global environment,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.

Prospect maintains editorial independence but benefits from its close ties to ECP's extensive network by leveraging established relationships with government bodies, national oil companies and international industry stakeholders. This approach ensures reporting that is accurate and appropriately contextualized.

Prospect is now live, featuring ECP’s full range of news and editorial content. Readers can explore the latest coverage at www.Prospect-Intel.com.