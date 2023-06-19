The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce its partnership with Emirates, the world’s leading international airline, as the official international airline partner for African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place 16-20 October in Cape Town. This collaboration markets a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and promoting Africa’s energy sector.

Demonstrating its confidence in the region's economic growth, particularly in the energy sector, Emirates returns as a travel partner for AEW, contributing to the caliber of this esteemed event. Emirates' extensive global network and exceptional service makes it the ideal choice for transporting participants to AEW. With flights connecting to a multitude of destinations worldwide, Emirates provides convenient and seamless travel options for delegates from around the world to convene at AEW 2023 in full force.

With its extensive global network and strong presence in Africa, Emirates is uniquely positioned to support and invest in the continent’s energy ambitions. In its capacity, Emirates will extend exclusive discounts to delegates attending the event, further enhancing accessibility and promoting participation. As an airline partner, Emirates will offer discounted fares on Business Class and Economy Class return tickets, making it more convenient for delegates to travel to AEW and engage in Africa's premier energy event.

By providing exclusive fare reductions, Emirates aims to facilitate increased participation from industry leaders, policymakers and investors, fostering robust engagement and collaboration during the event. Additionally, Emirates’ commitment to supporting AEW extends beyond its role as an airline partner. The airline recognizes the importance of connecting global stakeholders with Africa's energy sector, and through these discounted fares, Emirates contributes to promoting knowledge exchange, facilitating business opportunities, and driving sustainable development in the African energy industry.

“The Chamber is thrilled to have Emirates on board as a partner for African Energy Week. This partnership not only signifies the international recognition and importance of the event but also highlights the significance of the energy sector in Africa. With Emirates' support, we can further enhance the accessibility and reach of AEW, attracting key stakeholders and facilitating meaningful discussions on Africa's energy future. Together, we are fostering an environment of connectivity, investment, and sustainable development for the benefit of Africa and its people,” states, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that “Without the attendance of stakeholders, industry leaders, energy makers and delegates at such events, the opportunity for collaborations, signed deals, and the flourishing of Africa's energy sector is not possible. That's why the partnership with Emirates is of utmost importance as it enables us to bring people to these events.”

Under the partnership, delegates attending AEW will have the opportunity to enjoy discounted fares on Emirates flights. The discounts are as follows: 10% off on Flex and Flex Plus online fares for Business Class and Economy Class return tickets and 5% off on Saver online fares for Business Class and Economy Class return tickets.

About ​African Energy Week (AEW):

African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) interactive exhibition and networking event, established in 2021, that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events