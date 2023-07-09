The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the swearing in of:

  • Counselor Hosni Hassan Abdel Latif Abu Zeid, as President of the Court of Cassation
  • Counselor Hafez Ahmed Abbas Mohamed, as President of the Administrative Prosecution Authority
  • Counselor Mosaad Abdel Maqsud Bayoumi, as Head of the State Lawsuits Authority

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President underscored the important role of the Judiciary, the Administrative Prosecution Authority and the State Lawsuits Authority in establishing justice and upholding the rule of law. The President lauded the revered judicial institutions and authorities for performing their duties in the best manner, which contributes to preserving the rights of the citizens and safeguarding the interests of the homeland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.