Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at El-Alamain Airport.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi welcomed His Highness, the President of the United Arab Emirates, who is visiting his second home, Egypt, as an esteemed guest on a brotherly visit.

President El-Sisi underscored the special place His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the brotherly State of the UAE hold in the hearts of Egypt and its people, given the robust, deep, and multifaceted historical relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the President for the warm reception, emphasizing the historical and fraternal bonds and relations the two countries’ leaderships and peoples share.

The two Presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of common concern. They focused particularly on the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to avert further escalation. The two leaders reiterated the vital necessity to maintain close consultation, coordination, and joint action across various issues in light of the current challenges confronting the region.