Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares and his accompanying delegation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty and the Spanish Ambassador in Cairo were also present.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting touched on the current regional situation and developments. President El –Sisi expressed appreciation for Spain’s positive positions on regional issues, most notably the Palestinian issue, which is reflected in the constant coordination between the leaderships of the two countries and the common vision that unites them to achieve peace in the region. The Spanish minister conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings and appreciation of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and noted Spain's full support and backing for the tireless Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allow access to humanitarian aid, stressing the pivotal role played by Egypt regionally to stop the expansion of the conflict, and to advance efforts to establish peace and stability.

There was agreement on the importance of increasing international efforts during the current stage to stop the ongoing escalation and reach comprehensive calm in Gaza and Lebanon, in a way that prevents the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation and paves the way for achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The meeting confirmed the depth of the distinguished bilateral relations and ways to enhance and push them to broader horizons, especially in the economic and investment fields. The Spanish side stressed its keenness to enhance its participation in the development process witnessed by Egypt, through the role of Spanish companies in many sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture and transportation, so as to benefit the Egyptian and Spanish peoples.