Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Mr. Hassan Abdallah, and Minister of Finance, Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the President was briefed on macroeconomic indicators, as well as the economic and structural reforms and measures the government is implementing. These efforts aim to improve financial and economic indicators through sectoral programs that cover various economic activities, while continuing to expand and enhance social protection programs targeting the most vulnerable groups.

The meeting also reviewed updates on the implementation of the economic reform program, increasing productive activities and sectors, as well as diversifying and stimulating economic sectors. This serves to maximize return for the state, contain inflationary pressures, encourage the private sector to drive economic growth and employment, and attract more domestic and foreign investment flows.

President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of continuing and strengthening coordination between fiscal and monetary policies, to ensure their alignment with the state's economic vision.

The President reiterated the significance of focusing on increasing foreign currency reserves levels, fulfilling the necessary financing needs to enhance development efforts, sustainably and strongly reducing the debt of state’s budget entities and servicing it, and working to reduce external debt.