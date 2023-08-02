The meeting also discussed the experience of community leaders in the field of enhancing awareness of women, families and society through the development efforts carried out by the mechanism of community leaders on several axes related to services and awareness, in addition to coordination with civil societies and local leaders. The President gave directives to continue efforts to monitor and solve common societal problems on the ground and to develop the best ways to implement appropriate solutions.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting followed-up on the State’s efforts to promote traditional crafts and handmade products across Egypt. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue supporting owners of traditional crafts to maintain and develop them, as part of the State’s strategy to support owners of small and micro projects as they play an effective role in the social and economic growth. This is in addition to the important contribution of traditional crafts in reserving Egypt’s national identity, culture and heritage. The President also directed the application of the highest standards of quality for craft industries, in accordance with national and international measurements, while ensuring innovation and the combination of authenticity and contemporaneity, taking into account the operation of capital in effective ways for the preservation of the national heritage, and the promotion of human and sustainable development.

