President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. The meeting was also attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr; Minister of Interior, Mahmoud Tawfik; Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo, Ghanem Saqr Al-Ghanem; and Head of Kuwait’s State Security Apparatus, Major General Khaled Abdul Hadi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the Kuwaiti Defense and Interior Minister conveyed the greetings of Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to President El-Sisi, confirming the deep pride that Kuwait’s leadership and people hold in the historical and brotherly relations between Egypt and Kuwait.

President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, underscoring the profound strategic relations the two countries and their peoples share. The President emphasized Egypt's commitment to further advancing cooperation with Kuwait in all fields, particularly in the economic, investment, security, and defense sectors.

The meeting touched on the current regional situation, primarily developments in the Gaza Strip, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the sector. The Kuwaiti official expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's unyielding efforts, in partnership with Qatar and the United States, to reach the ceasefire agreement. He confirmed Kuwait’s support for Egypt's relentless endeavors to achieve lasting peace in the region.

The President expressed Egypt's appreciation for Kuwait’s steadfast stances in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as its leading role in humanitarian work. President El-Sisi stressed the vital need to strengthen joint efforts to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid and relief into Gaza, and to solidify the ceasefire in order to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. This will contribute to restoring regional stability, paving the way for a political path conducive to the implementation of the two-state solution, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.