Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with a group of Japanese education experts currently in Egypt. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi commenced by welcoming the Japanese experts. The President emphasized the importance of the partnership with Japan in supporting the educational process in Egypt, as part of the continuous commitment to strengthening educational relations with Japan and benefiting from its pioneering experience in developing education.

President El-Sisi also lauded the role of the Japanese experts in joint educational projects, particularly their contribution to supporting the educational process within the Japanese schools in Egypt. The President expressed his appreciation for the Japanese character and its outstanding capabilities, discipline, and high efficiency.

The Japanese experts expressed their deep gratitude to President El-Sisi for his support and keenness on the success of the Japanese schools experience in Egypt, and for the tangible positive results achieved. They reaffirmed their commitment to establishing the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt, including teacher training and curriculum development. They noted that the eight-year evaluation of the project, which currently includes 69 schools, has been extremely positive. They praised the efforts and competence of the Egyptian teachers who received the necessary training in Japan and Egypt.

The Japanese delegation also said they are looking forward to increasing the number of classes and educational stages within the framework of the Egyptian-Japanese Schools project in Egypt, as well as the appointment of new, highly competent teachers after they pass the necessary training to qualify them to work in this important educational project. They reiterated the Japanese side's keenness to enrich the educational experience in Egypt and provide all support to ensure the success of the Japanese educational projects in Egypt.

The delegation of experts pointed out that the Japanese experience also aims to equip students with the necessary skills for the labor market and related training, helping them to identify the appropriate career path and contributing to preparing a strong, globally competitive generation.

President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to benefiting from leading global educational experiences, in line with the state's vision for building the Egyptian citizen. The President assured the significance of increasing the number of Japanese schools and Japanese education experts working in Egypt to achieve a qualitative educational leap. The President reaffirmed that the State will work to overcome any obstacles to ensure the success of the Japanese schools project in Egypt and boost its impact.