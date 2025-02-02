President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Government Spokesperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and Djibouti’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Ahmed Ali Berri.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that Djibouti’s Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, to President El-Sisi, confirming his keenness to foster relations with Egypt. President El-Sisi underscored the deep-rooted bilateral relations, stressing Egypt's commitment to strengthening ties.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest and the importance of exploring broader horizons for bilateral collaboration to achieve common interests and meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

The discussion also touched on the situation in the Horn of Africa, including efforts to restore security and stability in the region, as well as developments in Somalia. In this regard, President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's unwavering efforts to support Somalia's unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

President El-Sisi and the Foreign Minister of Djibouti also discussed the situation in the Red Sea, with both sides agreeing on the significance of joint efforts to restore security in Bab el-Mandeb Strait and, thereby, normal navigation in the Red Sea.