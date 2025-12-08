Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, General Khaled Khalifa; and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Saddam Khalifa.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said that during the meeting the profound and special characteristics of the Egyptian-Libyan relations were confirmed. President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s full support for Libya’s sovereignty, stability, unity and territorial integrity. The President valued the pivotal role of the General Command of the Libyan National Army in this context, stressing the vital necessity to confront any external interference and to work towards the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

Field Marshal Haftar expressed appreciation for the pivotal role played by Egypt and the President personally in restoring security and stability in Libya, as well as the persistent support provided to the Libyan people since the outbreak of the crisis. He affirmed his commitment to continuing coordination and exchanges of view with President El-Sisi with regard to developments on both the Libyan and regional arenas.

President El-Sisi underscored Egypt's support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis, particularly those targeting the simultaneous conduct of Presidential and Parliamentary elections. The President affirmed Egypt's commitment to continue providing all forms of support and assistance to the Libyan National Army and national institutions, within the framework of the historical fraternal relations that unite the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

The two sides also discussed developments concerning the joint maritime border delimitation between the two countries. They agreed on the importance of continuing joint cooperation on this file in a manner that serves the interests of both countries without causing any harm, in accordance with the rules of international law.

The meeting also focused on the latest developments in in the region and the challenges facing the two countries, particularly the developments in Sudan. The two sides agreed on the critical importance of strengthening international and regional efforts to reach a peaceful settlement that preserves Sudan's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They affirmed that the stability of Sudan is firmly linked to the national security of both Egypt and Libya.