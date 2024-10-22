Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Russian Federation to attend the BRICS summit held in the city of Kazan. The summit marks Egypt's first participation as a member of the group, since its official accession at the beginning of this year.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, stated that during the summit, President El-Sisi will present Egypt's vision and positions on a multitude of significant international and regional issues. Those include, in particular, ways to forge closer cooperation among member states to ensure advancing multilateral efforts, and contribute to addressing the intricate and most pressing challenges facing the world, politically and economically.

Additionally, the President will discuss the need to reform the global financial structure to achieve the intended balance, notably with regard to promoting the voice and interests of developing countries in various international and regional fora. This comes in light of the increasing negative impacts of international conflicts and crises on their developmental trajectories. The President will also address climate change-related issues and avenues for strengthening economic and developmental cooperation among BRICS member countries.

President El-Sisi will also outline Egypt's unwavering stance concerning the current developments in the Middle East and highlight Egypt's tireless and persistent efforts toward de-escalation and preventing the expansion of the conflict into a regional war, which poses a severe threat to the resources of the region's peoples and to regional and international peace and security.

President El-Sisi will participate in the BRICS Plus summit, which includes BRICS member states as well as influential and friendly international countries and organizations. The President will emphasize the crucial role of BRICS Plus meetings in promoting South-South cooperation.

The President is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as a number of presidents and leaders participating in the summit, to discuss bilateral relations between Egypt and their countries, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.